WWE News: Network App Updated With Chromecast Support, Superstars Attend Live Major WF Podcast Show, Smackdown in 3 Minutes

– PWInsider reports that the WWE Network has been updated on Android and iOS to feature Chromecast support for live video streams.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins held a live show for their Major WF Podcast. The show featured special guests from WWE, including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and The Miz. You can check ou tthat video below.

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a new Smackdown 3 in recap video. You can check it out below.