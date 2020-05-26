WWE News: This Week’s Network Content, Stock Update, More Raw Video Highlights for This Week

– WWE has revealed the new additions to the WWE Network this week including a Sting: The Lost Tape, The Best of Shayna Baszler, and more. The full list of new WWE Network programming is below per PWInsider:

Tuesday, May 26

The Best of WWE: The Rock’s Most Electrifying Matches – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Wednesday, May 27

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

Monday Night Raw (4/27/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Thursday, May 28

The Best of WWE: Shayna Baszler’s Path of Destruction – 12 p.m. ET on demand

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (5/27/20) – 10 p.m. on demand

Friday, May 29

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 30

WWE Main Event (5/14/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Sunday, May 31

Sting: The Lost Tape – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Friday Night SmackDown (5/1/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand

Sting: The Lost Tape – 8 p.m. ET

– For a WWE stock update, the stock price opened today at $45.77 per share. Since that time, the stock is currently sitting at $45.36 per share.

– WWE released additional Raw video highlights for last night’s show. You can check out those clips below.





















