wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Network Content, Stock Update, More Raw Video Highlights for This Week
– WWE has revealed the new additions to the WWE Network this week including a Sting: The Lost Tape, The Best of Shayna Baszler, and more. The full list of new WWE Network programming is below per PWInsider:
Tuesday, May 26
The Best of WWE: The Rock’s Most Electrifying Matches – 12 p.m. ET on demand
Wednesday, May 27
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
Monday Night Raw (4/27/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Thursday, May 28
The Best of WWE: Shayna Baszler’s Path of Destruction – 12 p.m. ET on demand
WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (5/27/20) – 10 p.m. on demand
Friday, May 29
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 30
WWE Main Event (5/14/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Sunday, May 31
Sting: The Lost Tape – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (5/1/20) – 10 a.m. ET on demand
Sting: The Lost Tape – 8 p.m. ET
– For a WWE stock update, the stock price opened today at $45.77 per share. Since that time, the stock is currently sitting at $45.36 per share.
– WWE released additional Raw video highlights for last night’s show. You can check out those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Responds To Podcaster Who Criticized Her Wrestling In Vulgar Way, Braun Strowman, Paige, Others Defend Bliss
- Shawn Michaels On How He And Undertaker Didn’t Care for Each Other Early On
- Carmella Says It Wasn’t Easy To Deal With People Talking About Her Relationship With Corey Graves
- Heath Slater Says He Still Doesn’t Know What Happened On Flight From Crown Jewel