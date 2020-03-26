wrestling / News

WWE News: Network Editor’s Choice, New Kalisto Vlog, Top 10 NXT Moments

March 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network

– WWE.com has released an Editor’s Choice article on shows to check out on the WWE Network.

– Kalisto released a new Lucha Family Vlog. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new video showcasing the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s show. That video is available in the player below.

