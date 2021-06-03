wrestling / News
WWE News: Network & Peacock Notes, Shayna Baszler Plays It Takes 2, Video Highlights for Today’s NXT UK
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added 76 episodes from ECW Hardcore TV to the WWE content library, featuring episodes from 1993 to 1994. This was the ECW TV show that initially aired on SportsChannel Philadelphia.
Additionally, the overseas version of the WWE Network has added Season 2 of Miz & Mrs..
– Shayna Baszler revealed a new Let’s Play vlog for It Takes 2:
– WWE released the following video highlights for today’s NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- Buddy Murphy Issues Statement on WWE Release, Excited to See What’s Next For Him
- Backstage Details on Release of Aleister Black, Writers Told to Stop Making Pitches for Black
- WWE Release of Braun Strowman Reportedly Not A Surprise To Talent, Note On Contract
- Note On The Reactions Backstage To WWE Releases of Ruby Riott and Buddy Murphy