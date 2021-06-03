WWE News: Network & Peacock Notes, Shayna Baszler Plays It Takes 2, Video Highlights for Today’s NXT UK

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added 76 episodes from ECW Hardcore TV to the WWE content library, featuring episodes from 1993 to 1994. This was the ECW TV show that initially aired on SportsChannel Philadelphia.

Additionally, the overseas version of the WWE Network has added Season 2 of Miz & Mrs..

– Shayna Baszler revealed a new Let’s Play vlog for It Takes 2:

– WWE released the following video highlights for today’s NXT UK:









