WWE News: Network Adds The Best of Mick Foley This Week, The Singh Bros. Have a Challenge, Latest Rollout Episode on UUDD

– The WWE Network is adding the following programming to its lineup this week (h/t PWInsider). Additions this week include The Best of Mick Foley, the next episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, and more. You can check out this week’s lineup of new programming below.

Tuesday – May 12

The Best of WWE: Seth Rollins’ Best Matches – 12 PM EST video on demand

Wednesday -May 13

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM EST

Monday Night Raw (4/13/20) – 10 AM EST video on demand

Thursday – May 14

The Best of WWE: The Best of Mick Foley – 12 PM EST video on demand

NXT UK – 3 PM EST/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM EST

NXT (5/13/20) – 10 PM EST Video on demand

Friday – May 15

WWE Break It Down: AJ Styles – 10 AM EST video on demand

205 Live – 10 PM EST

Saturday, May 16

WWE Main Event (4/30/20) – 10 AM EST video on demand

Sunday, May 17

Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 2: The Redemption” – 10 AM EST on demand

Friday Night SmackDown (4/17/20) – 10 a.m. EST video on demand

Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 2: The Redemption” official premiere – 8 PM EST

– Following last night’s Raw, The Singh Bros. laid down a challenge to The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, which you can see below.

After that, we challenge the #StreetProfits to an Ice hockey game & #VikingRaiders to a Bollywood dance. #WWERAW — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 12, 2020

– The UpUpDownDown channel will be streaming a new episode of Rollout later today. You can check out the video below.