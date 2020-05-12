wrestling / News
WWE News: Network Adds The Best of Mick Foley This Week, The Singh Bros. Have a Challenge, Latest Rollout Episode on UUDD
– The WWE Network is adding the following programming to its lineup this week (h/t PWInsider). Additions this week include The Best of Mick Foley, the next episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, and more. You can check out this week’s lineup of new programming below.
Tuesday – May 12
The Best of WWE: Seth Rollins’ Best Matches – 12 PM EST video on demand
Wednesday -May 13
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM EST
Monday Night Raw (4/13/20) – 10 AM EST video on demand
Thursday – May 14
The Best of WWE: The Best of Mick Foley – 12 PM EST video on demand
NXT UK – 3 PM EST/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM EST
NXT (5/13/20) – 10 PM EST Video on demand
Friday – May 15
WWE Break It Down: AJ Styles – 10 AM EST video on demand
205 Live – 10 PM EST
Saturday, May 16
WWE Main Event (4/30/20) – 10 AM EST video on demand
Sunday, May 17
Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 2: The Redemption” – 10 AM EST on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (4/17/20) – 10 a.m. EST video on demand
Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 2: The Redemption” official premiere – 8 PM EST
– Following last night’s Raw, The Singh Bros. laid down a challenge to The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, which you can see below.
After that, we challenge the #StreetProfits to an Ice hockey game & #VikingRaiders to a Bollywood dance. #WWERAW
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 12, 2020
– The UpUpDownDown channel will be streaming a new episode of Rollout later today. You can check out the video below.
