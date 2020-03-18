wrestling / News

WWE News: SVP of Digital Products on Relaunch of Network, Kassius Ohno Looks Back at His First Recorded Match, Top 10 Raw Moments

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network

Sport Video Group recently interviewed WWE Digital Products SVP Jared Smith, who discussed the relaunch of the WWE Network at the Sports OTT Forum. You can check out that video below.

– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he and Flash Morgan Webster look at the first recorded wrestling match for Chris Hero, aka Kassius Ohno. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new video looking at the Top 10 moments from this week’s Raw.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Network, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading