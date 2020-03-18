wrestling / News
WWE News: SVP of Digital Products on Relaunch of Network, Kassius Ohno Looks Back at His First Recorded Match, Top 10 Raw Moments
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Sport Video Group recently interviewed WWE Digital Products SVP Jared Smith, who discussed the relaunch of the WWE Network at the Sports OTT Forum. You can check out that video below.
– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he and Flash Morgan Webster look at the first recorded wrestling match for Chris Hero, aka Kassius Ohno. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video looking at the Top 10 moments from this week’s Raw.
