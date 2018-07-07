wrestling / News
WWE News: Never Before Seen Photos of the nWo, Matt Hardy and Ember Moon Have NYC Photo Shoots, Ember Moon Talks Madison Square Garden Debut
– WWE has posted a gallery of never-before-seen photos of the New World Order (nWo) to celebrate the group’s 22-year anniversary.
A NEW WORLD ORDER through new eyes… #nWo https://t.co/AH0oXwpSzo
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018
– In addition to Alexa Bliss, both Matt Hardy and Ember Moon were spotted in New York City for photo shoots. According to PWInsider, Moon’s photos took place on top of a taxi.
NYC.. The Slam of Summer is coming! @WWE @SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ccUWvfrH9e
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 7, 2018
– Speaking of Moon, she spoke with WWE about her debut at Madison Square Garden tonight.
Ahead of making her debut at @TheGarden tonight, @WWEEmberMoon has one goal in mind…to ECLIPSE her competition! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/oz4nib6xww
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018