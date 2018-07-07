Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Never Before Seen Photos of the nWo, Matt Hardy and Ember Moon Have NYC Photo Shoots, Ember Moon Talks Madison Square Garden Debut

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
nWo Souled Out 1997

– WWE has posted a gallery of never-before-seen photos of the New World Order (nWo) to celebrate the group’s 22-year anniversary.

– In addition to Alexa Bliss, both Matt Hardy and Ember Moon were spotted in New York City for photo shoots. According to PWInsider, Moon’s photos took place on top of a taxi.

– Speaking of Moon, she spoke with WWE about her debut at Madison Square Garden tonight.

article topics :

Ember Moon, nWo, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading