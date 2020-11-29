WWE News: New Book On The Rock Released, DDP Gives Thanks To Fans

A new book has been released exploring the Rock’s legendary career. James Romero has announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The People’s Champion – From WWE to Hollywood is available in Kindle eBook and paperback formats.

The book is described as follows:

From childhood to getting cut by the Canadian Football League; from Flex Kavana in Memphis to Rocky Maivia in the WWF; from the Nation of Domination to The Corporation; from wrestling’s biggest box office attraction to the highest paid actor in Hollywood. All the big storylines and why they happened. All the backstage manoeuvrings and inside stories. All the on-screen feuds and all the rivalries behind the scenes. All the people that got him to where he is today and the co-workers who did their damnedest to hold him back. Jam-packed with quotes from his friends, family, co-workers and the man himself, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The People’s Champion is the most comprehensive and exhaustive biography ever created on “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports and Entertainment”. If you are a fan of the jabroni beating, pie eating, trailblazing eyebrow raiser, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The People’s Champion has got you covered, if you smell what The Rock is cookin’!

You can get the book in US here, the UK here, Canada here, and Australia here.

