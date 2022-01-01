wrestling / News
WWE News: New Brock Lesnar Suplex City Shirts Available, Liv Morgan Chats With BT Sport, Kofi Kingston Shares Baby Corbin Photo
– WWE Shop has released some new Suplex City shirts for Brock Lesnar:
Take a tour of #SuplexCity with 3 new @BrockLesnar tees at #WWEShop! #WWE #BrockLesnar #SmackDownhttps://t.co/zbnSoPrCeH pic.twitter.com/76n63cso5C
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 1, 2022
– Kofi Kingston celebrated the New Year with a Baby Corbin photo:
Happy New Year Y’all! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/wahNt0Ho0k
— 🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 1, 2022
– BT Sport’s The Run-In chatted with Liv Morgan on her WWE Day 1 PPV match with Becky Lynch:
