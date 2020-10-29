wrestling / News
WWE News: New Carousels for The Undertaker Added to Network, New Bray Wyatt Halloween Shirts
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Network has added new carousels for 30 Days of the Dead Man, featuring Unique Undertaker Opponents, The Deadman Speaks, featuring Undertaker’s notable interviews, and more.
– The WWE Shop has released some new Halloween-themed Bray Wyatt t-shirts.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 Says WWE Stole Raw Underground Idea From Him, Sent Character Pitch to WWE The Day He Got Released
- Matt Sydal Says Officials Weren’t Sure Shooting Star Press/RKO Spot Was Possible, Recalls Orton’s Reaction
- Arn Anderson On Scott Hall’s Legacy In Wrestling, Working With Brock Lesnar Early In His WWE Career
- The Young Bucks Discuss How the Sky Is the Limit for Their Merchandise, What They Would Not Want Branded for Them