WWE News: New Carousels for The Undertaker Added to Network, New Bray Wyatt Halloween Shirts

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network The Undertaker 30 Days of the Deadman

– The WWE Network has added new carousels for 30 Days of the Dead Man, featuring Unique Undertaker Opponents, The Deadman Speaks, featuring Undertaker’s notable interviews, and more.

– The WWE Shop has released some new Halloween-themed Bray Wyatt t-shirts.

The Undertaker, WWE Network, Jeffrey Harris

