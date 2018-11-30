Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Cast Member For The Rock’s Film, Video Interview With Cathy Kelley, New WWE Merchandise

November 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Elza Gonzalez has joined the cast of the Rock’s new movie Hobbs & Shaw in an unknown role. The film is shooting in London. Gonzalez was a last minute addition due to her role in Godzilla vs. Kong.

– WWE Shop is selling a new signed commemorative Evolution PPV plaque that includes a piece of ring canvas. A new AJ Styles shirt is also on sale.

– Kristian Harloff has posted part one of a new video interview with Cathy Kelley.

