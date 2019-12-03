wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day and Sheamus Set For After the Bell, Survivor Series VR Promo Video, NHL Star at Raw
– This week’s episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves has some new guests in the form of The New Day and Sheamus. WWE announced on Tuesday that Sheamus and the tag team will be Graves’ guests:
This week on After the Bell, host Corey Graves will sit down with some of his buzziest guests yet when he interviews The New Day and Sheamus.
The first interview will be a friendly chat with the competition, as Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods will be two days out from the debut of their own podcast, The New Day: Feel the Power, when they call in to talk with Graves. As for Sheamus, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion stunned the WWE Universe by announcing his return on this past week’s SmackDown following months of speculation.
Will Graves address Sheamus’ long absence and the retirement rumors that swirled around him for most of 2019? Will he ask The New Day to describe exactly how Mr. McMahon danced to their theme song or discuss how SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi & E are carrying on without the injured Woods by their side? Only one way to find out. A new After the Bell drops this Wednesday morning, wherever you get your podcasts.
– WWE has released a video showing off what Survivor Series looked like in virtual reality. You can see the 360 degree interactive video below, which is the first of three parts that will be released between now and December 13th. The show will be available in VR on the NextVR app.
– The company also posted the following video of Nashville Predators star Ryan Ellis backstage at Monday’s Raw:
Ryan Ellis of @PredsNHL is backstage at #RAW and compares the excitement of hockey to #WWE! pic.twitter.com/LsEPqG4uhx
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2019
