WWE News: New Day Auctioning Off Brodie Lee Gear For Rochester NY Charity, Royal Rumble Highlights, Carlito’s Greatest Moments

– The New Day have announced that they will be auctioning off their Brodie Lee tribute gear from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV, with the proceeds going to Foodlink in Rochester, New York. Rochester is the hometown of Brodie. Foodlink is a non-profit organization that helps feed those in the area.

Big E wrote: “The city of Rochester meant a lot to Jon. @FoodlinkNY is a Rochester-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to feeding those in need in the area. We’ll be auctioning off our Royal Rumble gear with all of the proceeds going to @FoodlinkNY. The first piece is live. We’ll just be putting these up one by one until they’re all sold. Once again, all proceeds go to @FoodlinkNY.”

WHAM 13 in Rochester has a story about the news, detailing how it will benefit the city.

