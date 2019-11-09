wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Battle Smosh Games in Sportsfriends, John Cena Oversees Smack Talk Challenge, Adam Cole Hypes EVOLVE Shows
– The New Day took on Smosh Games in a battle of Sportsfriends for a new YouTube video. You can see the video from Smosh below of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston taking on the Smosh crew in Sportsfriends Super Pole Riders:
– John Cena is busy promoting his new film Playing With Fire and appeared on Strahan, Sara and Keke as a judge as the hosts do wrestling-style smack talk promos on which is the best Thanksgiving side dish:
– NXT shared a new video with Adam Cole hyping his appearances at EVOLVE 139 and EVOLVE 140 this weekend:
#NXTChampion @AdamColePro will be in the house for #EVOLVE139 and #EVOLVE140 this weekend, and he'll be a guest at this Sunday's #EVOLVE seminar for wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers.
More info on how you can meet the champ: https://t.co/LKJ1EHyAe4 pic.twitter.com/o5ycuxWVcl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 8, 2019
