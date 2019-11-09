wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Battle Smosh Games in Sportsfriends, John Cena Oversees Smack Talk Challenge, Adam Cole Hypes EVOLVE Shows

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
New Day E3

– The New Day took on Smosh Games in a battle of Sportsfriends for a new YouTube video. You can see the video from Smosh below of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston taking on the Smosh crew in Sportsfriends Super Pole Riders:

– John Cena is busy promoting his new film Playing With Fire and appeared on Strahan, Sara and Keke as a judge as the hosts do wrestling-style smack talk promos on which is the best Thanksgiving side dish:

– NXT shared a new video with Adam Cole hyping his appearances at EVOLVE 139 and EVOLVE 140 this weekend:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, EVOLVE, John Cena, The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading