WWE News: The New Day Have Book Signing In Dayton, Mojo Rawley Responds To Criticism

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The New Day Royal Rumble

– After getting attacked by the Bludgeon Brothers at last night’s Fastlane event, Xavier Woods and the rest of the New Day were at a book signing in Dayton, Ohio. They were signing copies of their Book of Booty and meeting fans.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Mojo Rawley responds to his loss at Fastlane and fans’ criticism of him.

