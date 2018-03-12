WWE News: The New Day Have Book Signing In Dayton, Mojo Rawley Responds To Criticism

– After getting attacked by the Bludgeon Brothers at last night’s Fastlane event, Xavier Woods and the rest of the New Day were at a book signing in Dayton, Ohio. They were signing copies of their Book of Booty and meeting fans.

When New Day is in town, Francesca's cousin comes out to play. #BookOfBooty pic.twitter.com/DGJX2nNc8C — WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) March 12, 2018

– WWE has posted a new video in which Mojo Rawley responds to his loss at Fastlane and fans’ criticism of him.