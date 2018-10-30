Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Day Celebrate Halloween, Edge On Brood Day, Alexa Bliss & Becky Lynch Trade Shots

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The New Day Royal Rumble

– WWE posted video of the New Day celebrating Halloween in their Brood costumes during this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below:

– Speaking of “Brood Day,” Edge took to Twitter to comment on the Brood costumes:

– Alexa Bliss responded to Becky Lynch’s quip on Smackdown that she “didn’t come to cosplay or talk about a reality TV show” while addressing her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. After Bliss reminded Lynch who was victorious in their match, Lynch had a response:

