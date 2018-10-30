wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Celebrate Halloween, Edge On Brood Day, Alexa Bliss & Becky Lynch Trade Shots
– WWE posted video of the New Day celebrating Halloween in their Brood costumes during this week’s Smackdown. You can see the video below:
– Speaking of “Brood Day,” Edge took to Twitter to comment on the Brood costumes:
Brood Day Rocks! @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 31, 2018
– Alexa Bliss responded to Becky Lynch’s quip on Smackdown that she “didn’t come to cosplay or talk about a reality TV show” while addressing her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. After Bliss reminded Lynch who was victorious in their match, Lynch had a response:
Yep , I cosplay 😜 #StillBeatYaTho #JustSayin ✌🏻
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2018
You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines https://t.co/QOd7HxbiBz
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 31, 2018