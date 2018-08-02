WWE News: New Day Exploring Options For Pancake Sales, Drew Gulak Hypes SummerSlam Title Match

– The New Day are looking into potential ways to sell pancakes to their fans, according to Big E. While speaking with TampaBay.com, the Smackdown star was asked if there will be New Day frozen pancakes coming soon, similar to their BootyO’s cereal.

“We’ve definitely explored trying to do something in that vain,” Big E said. “Cereal is easier. Right now our cereal is at FYE and FYE.com. … We’re talking to people in licensing for a way for this pancake nonsense to be available to our fans.”

– Drew Gulak posted to Twitter to promote his match with Cedric Alexander at SummerSlam: