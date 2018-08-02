wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Exploring Options For Pancake Sales, Drew Gulak Hypes SummerSlam Title Match
– The New Day are looking into potential ways to sell pancakes to their fans, according to Big E. While speaking with TampaBay.com, the Smackdown star was asked if there will be New Day frozen pancakes coming soon, similar to their BootyO’s cereal.
“We’ve definitely explored trying to do something in that vain,” Big E said. “Cereal is easier. Right now our cereal is at FYE and FYE.com. … We’re talking to people in licensing for a way for this pancake nonsense to be available to our fans.”
– Drew Gulak posted to Twitter to promote his match with Cedric Alexander at SummerSlam:
Having Cedric as your Cruiserweight Champion is similar to being stood up on Prom Night… but your fortunes are about to turn around. Tune in to #SummerSlam, watch me take Cedric's crown, and treat yourself to a dance with the NEW Prom King of 205 Live!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 2, 2018