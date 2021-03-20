WWE News: New Day Holding Greatest Toy of All Time Tournament, Tommaso Ciampa Finally Joins Ever-Rise’s Show, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

– WWE announced that The New Day are holding a tournament for the Greatest Toy of All Time. Fans who want to participate can download and print out their own bracket for the tournament HERE. Here’s the full announcement:

Monday on The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E kick off the Greatest Toy of All Time Tournament, in which a field of 64 playthings will be narrowed down to a single ruler of the toybox. Who will come out on top in the first-round matchups? Skip-It or Bop It? Power Wheels or the Rubik’s Cube? X-Men action figures or Candy Land? Find out Monday as The New Day: Feel the Power Greatest Toy of All Time Tournament begins. Listen and subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

– NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa finally made an appearance on Ever-Rise’s web show. You can check out that video below:

#EverRiseLive is back…but @ChaseParkerWWE isn't! He chose to stay at the timeshare for yet another week, while @MattMartelWWE was having some "family issues" this week😂…and FINALLY @NXTCiampa joins the show!! pic.twitter.com/aBN2b1M5sV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 20, 2021

– WWE Showcased the Top 10 SmackDown moments for last night’s episode: