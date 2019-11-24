wrestling / News

WWE News: New Day Of Preview Features The O.C. and Revival, Canvas 2 Canvas Finishes A to Z of WWE

November 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles The Club Extreme Rules The O.C.

– WWE has posted a new preview of the next WWE The Day Of, looking at this year’s draft. You can see the video below featuring The O.C. and The Revival:

– Rob Schamberger completes his “A to Z of WWE” with portraits of Bray Wyatt, Xavier Woods, Yokozuna and Zack Ryder on the latest Canvas 2 Canvas:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE, WWE Day Of, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading