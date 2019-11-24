wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day Of Preview Features The O.C. and Revival, Canvas 2 Canvas Finishes A to Z of WWE
November 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new preview of the next WWE The Day Of, looking at this year’s draft. You can see the video below featuring The O.C. and The Revival:
– Rob Schamberger completes his “A to Z of WWE” with portraits of Bray Wyatt, Xavier Woods, Yokozuna and Zack Ryder on the latest Canvas 2 Canvas:
