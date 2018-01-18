WWE News: New Day Recreate Iconic Raw Moments, Undisputed Era Issue Warning to NXT Takeover Opponents

– The New Day did a photoshoot with pictures recreating some of Raw’s most iconic moments. You can see a couple of the pics as posted to Xavier Woods’ Twitter account, namely the wedding of Stephanie McMahon & Test and Vince McMahon revealing himself as the ‘Higher Power’:

https://twitter.com/XavierWoodsPhD/status/954056545863684097/

https://twitter.com/XavierWoodsPhD/status/954057637389307906/

– WWE posted the following video of The Undisputed Era issuing a warning to Aleister Black and The Authors of Pain ahead of their matches at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia: