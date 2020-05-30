wrestling / News
WWE News: New Day & Sasha Banks Pay Tribute to Shad Gaspard & Hana Kimura on Smackdown, Forgotten Sons Segment
– The New Day paid tribute to the late Shad Gaspard on this week’s episode of Smackdown, while Sasha Banks did the same to Hana Kimura. As you can see below, Kofi Kingston and Big E were wearing black armband in honor of Gaspard, while Sasha Banks had an armband with Kimura’s name on it. You can see both in the video below:
– WWE posted video of the Forgotten Sons’ latest vignette, in which they give a warning to tag teams on Smackdown:
