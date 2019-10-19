wrestling / News

WWE News: The New Day Is Thirsty to Fill the World Cup, Smackdown Video Highlights

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The New Day spoke to Cathy Kelley after picking up a victory on Smackdown last night. The New Day talked about how they are thirsty to fill the Tag Team Turmoil World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel. You can check out that vidoe below.

– Some more video highlights are out for this week’s edition of Smackdown. You can check those out below.








