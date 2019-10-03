wrestling / News
WWE News: New Details on Adam Cole’s Injury, NXT Opening Video Online
October 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Adam Cole worked tonight’s episode of NXT with a legitimate injury. PWInsider reports that Cole’s announced injury was real and was a fractured wrist. The injury actually happened about a month ago during a live event in Florida.
– WWE posted the opening video from tonight’s NXT online:
