WWE News: New Details on Adam Cole’s Injury, NXT Opening Video Online

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole WWE NXT 9-4-19

– Adam Cole worked tonight’s episode of NXT with a legitimate injury. PWInsider reports that Cole’s announced injury was real and was a fractured wrist. The injury actually happened about a month ago during a live event in Florida.

– WWE posted the opening video from tonight’s NXT online:

Adam Cole, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

