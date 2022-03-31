WWE News: New Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Available, Photos of Xavier Woods Gear, The Best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

– WWE Shop revealed some new Dusty Rhodes merchandise today as part of the Marquee Classics collection. As noted, Dusty’s son, Cody Rhodes, is rumored to be returning to WWE soon at WrestleMania 38.

Now available at #WWEShop! Get the latest collection of #MarqueeClassics tees & celebrate the one & only #DustyRhodes! Born the son of a plumber in Austin, Texas, Rhodes became one of the biggest stars of the 1970s and ’80s. Get yours today! #WWEhttps://t.co/WJ9x0UFpX8 pic.twitter.com/ufjPAVU7Ab — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 31, 2022

– Artist and designer Jonathan Davenport shared some photos of gear he created for WWE Superstar and G4 broadcaster Xavier Woods:

First of all, I just wanna say how proud I am of @austincreedwins for being the absolute master of manifesting his dreams. Second, as a bona fide coattail rider, I'm HYPED to find out that the #G4TV gear I designed for him has become a permanent display at their headquarters! pic.twitter.com/KPGgaoRy1l — Jonathan Davenport (@TheRealDavenpoe) March 31, 2022

– WWE showcased The Best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, featuring the following lineup:

* Roman Reigns vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 32

* Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 33

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 35