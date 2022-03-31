wrestling / News

WWE News: New Dusty Rhodes Merchandise Available, Photos of Xavier Woods Gear, The Best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Shop revealed some new Dusty Rhodes merchandise today as part of the Marquee Classics collection. As noted, Dusty’s son, Cody Rhodes, is rumored to be returning to WWE soon at WrestleMania 38.

– Artist and designer Jonathan Davenport shared some photos of gear he created for WWE Superstar and G4 broadcaster Xavier Woods:

– WWE showcased The Best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, featuring the following lineup:

* Roman Reigns vs. Triple H – WrestleMania 32
* Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania 33
* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre – WrestleMania 35

