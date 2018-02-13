 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Elimination Chamber Promo, Smackdown Dark Match

February 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

– A new promo for the Elimination Chamber aired during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the promo below, which highlights the men’s Elimination Chamber match:

Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Bennett in the pre-Smackdown dark match.

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading