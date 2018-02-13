wrestling / News
WWE News: New Elimination Chamber Promo, Smackdown Dark Match
February 13, 2018 | Posted by
– A new promo for the Elimination Chamber aired during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the promo below, which highlights the men’s Elimination Chamber match:
7 MEN. 1 #EliminationChamber. @BrockLesnar is waiting… #WWEChamber #SDLive @FinnBalor @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @mikethemiz @IAmEliasWWE @BraunStrowman @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/NPnns8xLj5
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018
– Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Bennett in the pre-Smackdown dark match.