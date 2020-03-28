wrestling / News
WWE News: New Episode of WWE Untold To Focus On Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels, Lacey Evans Asks Fans To Stay Safe
– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Untold will look at the rivalry between Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle. The two had their first match at Wrestlemania 21 back in 2005. It will air on April 3.
Here’s a synopsis: At WrestleMania 21, two of the greatest technical wrestling artists of all time created a masterpiece. Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle reminisce about the match Angle calls the best of his career.
– Lacey Evans wants her fans to remain safe with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
This time can impact your mental health BOTH positively and negatively. We are gonna show U some lil things U can do to make the best of it. Grow some stuff, catch some stuff & learn some stuff. #StayHome❤ pic.twitter.com/7s3uWuHFul
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) March 28, 2020
