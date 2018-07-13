WWE News: New Extreme Rules Promo, Synopsis For Next Week’s Table For 3, WWE Now on Mae Young Challenge Reveals

– WWE has posted a new promo for the thirty-minute Iron Man Match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below:

– Below is the synopsis for the latest episode of Table For 3, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw ends on Monday:

“Former adversaries turned allies Eric Bischoff, JBL and Bruce Prichard debate ‘War’ stories, trade insults, and pay respect to one another.”

– Here is a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the first six names confirmed for The Mae Young Classic: