wrestling / News
WWE News: New Extreme Rules Promo, Synopsis For Next Week’s Table For 3, WWE Now on Mae Young Challenge Reveals
July 13, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new promo for the thirty-minute Iron Man Match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. You can see the promo below:
IRON sharpens IRON, and this Sunday, @WWERollins & @HEELZiggler will bring out the BEST in one another in a 30-minute #IronManMatch! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/YmqJMKY96Q
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2018
– Below is the synopsis for the latest episode of Table For 3, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw ends on Monday:
“Former adversaries turned allies Eric Bischoff, JBL and Bruce Prichard debate ‘War’ stories, trade insults, and pay respect to one another.”
– Here is a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the first six names confirmed for The Mae Young Classic: