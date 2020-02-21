wrestling / News
WWE News: New Figures, John Cena In Experian Ad, Roman Reigns Facts
February 21, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE announced a new line on Mattel figures that are currently on display at The New York Toy Fair. You can check out the Mattel Ultimate Edition figures of John Cena and Becky Lynch below. And find the full gallery of figures by clicking here.
Exclusive first look at @Mattel’s Ultimate Edition action figures of @BeckyLynchWWE and @JohnCena, revealed today at #NYToyFair! 🤩 #WWEEliteSquad pic.twitter.com/OTHr0TInMh
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2020
– Speaking of John Cena, he is in a new ad for Experian. You can see the ad by clicking here.
– WWE posted a video of 30 facts you need to know about Roman Reigns.
