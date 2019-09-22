wrestling / News
WWE News: New Firefly Funhouse Set For Raw, Past King of the Ring Victory Videos
– WWE has announced that a new Firefly Funhouse segment will air on this week’s Raw. The preview for Monday’s episode states:
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s attack on Seth Rollins at WWE Clash of Champions was a shocking development and foreshadowed a dark new challenge for the Universal Champion. As the two rivals prepare for their showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, Wyatt returns with an all new edition of “Firefly Fun House.” Will Huskus the Pig Boy or Mercy Buzzard calm their friend’s nerves or will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt have a new warning for The Beastslayer? Look for possible clues on a new edition of “Firefly Fun House.”
Also announced for Raw are:
* Fatal Five-Way Universal Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Ricochet vs. AJ Styles vs. Robert Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks
* King Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable
– WWE posted the following videos celebrating the past King of the Ring videos from 1993 through 1997
