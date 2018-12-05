WWE News: New Hidden Gems on WWE Network, January’s WWE Network Collections Set

– WWE is adding two rare ladder matches to the WWE Network’s Hidden Gems section. WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added this week:

* AWA 11/27/1986 – The Crusher and The Colonel

Ten thousand dollars hangs in the balance for the man who can climb to the top of the ladder when Jerry Blackwell takes on Colonel DeBeers.

* ECW 05/16/1998 – The Stairway to Hell

Barbed wire hangs high above the ring as The Dudley Boyz face The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike Dudley in a Stairway to Hell match.

– The site also reports that January’s Network collections will feature Rusev and the Royal Rumble.