WWE News: Picture of New Impact Knockouts Title Online, Main Event For Impact Set, Laurel Van Ness Photo Shoot

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A picture of Sienna wearing a new Knockouts Title is online. Sienna posted the picture to Instagram of herself at a Border City Wrestling Show. The new title belt doesn’t have the GFW initials and has “Impact” in their place:

– Here is video from an NFL-themed photo shoot Laurel Van Ness did for Impact:

– Impact has announced that this week’s Impact Wrestling match between Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will serve as the main event:

