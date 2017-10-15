WWE News: Picture of New Impact Knockouts Title Online, Main Event For Impact Set, Laurel Van Ness Photo Shoot

– A picture of Sienna wearing a new Knockouts Title is online. Sienna posted the picture to Instagram of herself at a Border City Wrestling Show. The new title belt doesn’t have the GFW initials and has “Impact” in their place:

#RestingWitchFace ???? A post shared by Sienna the Savage ?? (@sienna) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

– Here is video from an NFL-themed photo shoot Laurel Van Ness did for Impact:

– Impact has announced that this week’s Impact Wrestling match between Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie will serve as the main event: