WWE News: New Job Openings in Podcasts and China, John Cone on UpUpDownDown, Brie Bella Gets a Puppy

– WWE has posted several new listings for job openings in their podcast division and overseas. The company posted the following openings:

* Audio Engineer, Editor – PODCASTS

* Associate Social Video Producer, Editor – PODCASTS

* Operations Coordinator – PODCASTS

* Associate Audio Producer, Editor – PODCASTS

* Social Media Video Coordinator – Shanghai, China

* Social Media Editor – Shanghai, China

* Digital & Social Media Coordinator (Temp) – WWE Middle East

