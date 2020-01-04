wrestling / News
WWE News: New Job Openings in Podcasts and China, John Cone on UpUpDownDown, Brie Bella Gets a Puppy
January 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted several new listings for job openings in their podcast division and overseas. The company posted the following openings:
* Audio Engineer, Editor – PODCASTS
* Associate Social Video Producer, Editor – PODCASTS
* Operations Coordinator – PODCASTS
* Associate Audio Producer, Editor – PODCASTS
* Social Media Video Coordinator – Shanghai, China
* Social Media Editor – Shanghai, China
* Digital & Social Media Coordinator (Temp) – WWE Middle East
– The latest Superstar Savepoint from UpUpDownDown features referee John Cone:
– Brie Bella posted a new video revealing that she has a new puppy:
More Trending Stories
