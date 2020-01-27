wrestling / News
WWE News: New Mark Andrews Vlog Looks at NXT UK Takeover and Dusty Classic, Braun Strowman Talks Gun Collection
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Mark Andrews has released his latest vlog, which looks at a busy week that included NXT UK Takeover, the Dusty Tag Team Classic and more. You can see the video below:
– The latest episode of Magic City Live has Braun Strowman talking about his gun collection and more:
