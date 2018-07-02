WWE News: New Match Announced For Raw, Poll on Sasha Banks & Bayley’s Counseling, Stock Up

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. As you can see in the below video, Mike Rome reveals in a backstage interview with The Revival that they are getting a rematch against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley after the Revival defeated the team last week. Dash Wilder tells Rome that they went to Kurt Angle and asked for the rematch to prove that last week’s win wasn’t a fluke:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who needs counseling more between Bayley and Sasha Banks ahead of tonight’s counseling session on Raw. As of now, the vote has Banks with 54% of the vote ahead of Bayley’s 46%

– WWE’s stock closed at $74.78 on Monday, which is up $1.96 (2.69%) from the previous closing price.