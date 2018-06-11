Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Match Made For Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon Promotes Undercover Boss Appearance

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paige has booked a new match for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown GM posted to Twitter announcing that Daniel Bryan will face Shelton Benjamin on the episode.

The match joins the following as confirmed matches for the show:

* Non-Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy
* Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Paige hosts Women’s Money in the Bank Summit

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to promote her upcoming appearance on CBS’ Undercover Boss:

