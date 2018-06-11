WWE News: New Match Made For Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon Promotes Undercover Boss Appearance

– Paige has booked a new match for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The Smackdown GM posted to Twitter announcing that Daniel Bryan will face Shelton Benjamin on the episode.

The match joins the following as confirmed matches for the show:

* Non-Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

* Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Paige hosts Women’s Money in the Bank Summit

About to fly to Memphis …& u know me. I’m all about making great matches for YOU.

Now, Shelton Benjamin & Daniel Bryan have shared some opinions about their opponents as of late, so I thought what better a match? So I am making it official. Shelton vs Daniel on Smackdown Live — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 11, 2018

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to promote her upcoming appearance on CBS’ Undercover Boss: