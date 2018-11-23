wrestling / News
WWE News: New Match Set For This Week’s Raw, WWE Shop Experiences Issues For Black Friday
November 23, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has added another match for this week’s episode of Raw. The company announced that Elias vs. Bobby Lashley is set for the show. It joins the previously-announced RAW Tag Team Championship match between the Authors of Pain and Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.
The show airs Monday on USA Network.
– WWE Shop noted on Twitter that they’re having issues with their international shipping on Black Friday due to their shipping partner:
International shipping is currently unavailable. Our partner Borderfree is experiencing difficulties and is working diligently to get service restored to our international customers.
