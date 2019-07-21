wrestling / News
WWE News: New Name Set For Raw Reunion, Batista Appears on Kelly & Ryan
July 21, 2019
– Maryse is the latest name set for Monday’s Raw Reunion show, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Miz & Mrs. will appear on the show to promote the reality show’s return this week. This would be her first WWE appearance since February.
– Batista appeared on Live With Kelly And Ryan promoting his latest film Stuber. You can see the appearance below, in which he talks about not being big into wrestling initially and more:
