WWE News: New Pics of Mattel Elite Action Figures, Feel the Power Preview, Asuka Has Some Crab Cake

March 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has shared new pics of the latest Mattel Elite Collection action figures. You can see the images at the link in the below tweet:

– WWE also posted a preview of this week’s New Day: Feel the Power podcast, which will continue the team’s March Madness tournament of the greatest TV shows of all-time:

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video features her enjoying crab cake from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood:

