WWE News: New Pics of Mattel Elite Action Figures, Feel the Power Preview, Asuka Has Some Crab Cake

– WWE has shared new pics of the latest Mattel Elite Collection action figures. You can see the images at the link in the below tweet:

As revealed at the Las Vegas Toy and Comic Convention, @Mattel's Elite Collection Series 77 features new action figures of @RondaRousey @AJStylesOrg "Classy" Freddie Blassie and "Ravishing" Rick Rude! 👀https://t.co/948XLfx31v — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2020

– WWE also posted a preview of this week’s New Day: Feel the Power podcast, which will continue the team’s March Madness tournament of the greatest TV shows of all-time:

What is the GREATEST 📺 show of all time? The tournament continues this Monday! #NewDayPod FWIW, the fact that #GoldenGirls got eliminated in the first round is heartbreaking. Shady Pines, @WWEBigE & @truekofi… @XavierWoodsPhD https://t.co/HWYHvUDSAS — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video features her enjoying crab cake from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: