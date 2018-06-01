wrestling / News
WWE News: New Poll On Women’s Money in the Bank Match Favorite, Paul Heyman Shares Teaser For Summer Rae Photo Shoot
June 1, 2018
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who their favorite to win the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, the results are:
Ember Moon: 25%
Becky Lynch: 16%
Charlotte Flair: 16%
Alexa Bliss: 14%
Sasha Banks: 14%
Lana: 7%
Natalya: 4%
Naomi: 3%
– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter, showing off a teaser from Summer Rae’s photo shoot for the “This Is Hard Rock” campaign:
#EXCLUSIVE for #L4L's #ThisIsHardRock campaign@DanielleMoinet's #HustleBootyTempTats #Supermodlel photo shoot at the @HardRockHotelLV
Video by @AryDalton_
#PaulHeymanGirl @MStuart777 @SteveKayeLV @55JBravo @rehablv pic.twitter.com/xPzRwQOCOH
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 1, 2018