Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Poll On Women’s Money in the Bank Match Favorite, Paul Heyman Shares Teaser For Summer Rae Photo Shoot

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Women's MITB Money in the Bank

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who their favorite to win the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, the results are:

Ember Moon: 25%
Becky Lynch: 16%
Charlotte Flair: 16%
Alexa Bliss: 14%
Sasha Banks: 14%
Lana: 7%
Natalya: 4%
Naomi: 3%

– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter, showing off a teaser from Summer Rae’s photo shoot for the “This Is Hard Rock” campaign:

article topics :

Money in the Bank, Paul Heyman, Summer Rae, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading