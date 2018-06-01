WWE News: New Poll On Women’s Money in the Bank Match Favorite, Paul Heyman Shares Teaser For Summer Rae Photo Shoot

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who their favorite to win the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. As of this writing, the results are:

Ember Moon: 25%

Becky Lynch: 16%

Charlotte Flair: 16%

Alexa Bliss: 14%

Sasha Banks: 14%

Lana: 7%

Natalya: 4%

Naomi: 3%

– Paul Heyman posted the following to Twitter, showing off a teaser from Summer Rae’s photo shoot for the “This Is Hard Rock” campaign: