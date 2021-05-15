WWE News: New Poster Revealed For NXT North American Title Match, Xavier Woods Explains Pokemon To Triple H, Natalya and Tamina Get Side Plates For Their Belts

– Triple H took to Twitter to reveal a comic book-style poster for the North American title match between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed that happens on NXT this Tuesday.

An epic poster for what will be an EPIC clash for the #NXTNATitle match this Tuesday on #WWENXT!!!! Gargano. Reed. #SteelCageMatch

8pm ET @USA_Network #NXTuesday https://t.co/Wl1BMm1juR — Triple H (@TripleH) May 15, 2021

– Speaking of Triple H, a fan recently gave him artwork and noted that Xavier Woods could explain it for him. When he asked Xavier what it meant, he replied: “Amongst all these kingly Pokémon, and probopass, you still reign supreme as the king of KINGS! Hmmm this would be a pretty sweet image to catch in a @Pokemon snap dlc…. @nintendo”

Amongst all these kingly Pokémon, and probopass, you still reign supreme as the king of KINGS! Hmmm this would be a pretty sweet image to catch in a @Pokemon snap dlc…. @nintendo 👀 — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 15, 2021

– Tamina and Natalya received their side plates for the WWE Women’s Tag Championships, which Nikki Cross noted she loved ‘more than a tweet can convey’.