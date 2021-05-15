wrestling / News

WWE News: New Poster Revealed For NXT North American Title Match, Xavier Woods Explains Pokemon To Triple H, Natalya and Tamina Get Side Plates For Their Belts

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 5-18-21

– Triple H took to Twitter to reveal a comic book-style poster for the North American title match between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed that happens on NXT this Tuesday.

– Speaking of Triple H, a fan recently gave him artwork and noted that Xavier Woods could explain it for him. When he asked Xavier what it meant, he replied: “Amongst all these kingly Pokémon, and probopass, you still reign supreme as the king of KINGS! Hmmm this would be a pretty sweet image to catch in a @Pokemon snap dlc…. @nintendo

– Tamina and Natalya received their side plates for the WWE Women’s Tag Championships, which Nikki Cross noted she loved ‘more than a tweet can convey’.

Triple H, Xavier Woods

