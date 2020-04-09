wrestling / News

WWE News: New Promo For Killer Kross In NXT, Previews For NXT UK and Total Bellas, Highlights From NXT

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Killer Kross

– Killer Kross is set to debut in NXT at some point and got a new promo hyping his arrival on last night’s episode.

– Speaking of last night’s episode, here are highlights from WWE:

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will be a ‘Rise of NXT UK’ special.

– Meanwhile, here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.”

