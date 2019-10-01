wrestling / News
WWE News: New Raw and Show Intro Videos Online, Pyro Returns to Raw
– WWE has posted the new general show intro video and the Raw opening video online. You can see the videos below, both of which debuted in front of Monday’s Raw:
– As was previously reported, WWE brought back pyro in a big way starting with Monday’s Raw. You can see some clips of the pyro below:
THERE. IT. IS.
🔥🔥🔥 The SEASON PREMIERE of #RAW is LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/o86TVVE7p4
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
Gimme ALL the smoke. pic.twitter.com/6aXOcEPXMZ
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 1, 2019
Please leave NOW, @reymysterio.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/zZl84T5rJY
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
Well, @mikethemiz's entrance just became even more MUST-SEE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Am3lI0Ao8x
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
