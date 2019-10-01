wrestling / News

WWE News: New Raw and Show Intro Videos Online, Pyro Returns to Raw

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019

– WWE has posted the new general show intro video and the Raw opening video online. You can see the videos below, both of which debuted in front of Monday’s Raw:

– As was previously reported, WWE brought back pyro in a big way starting with Monday’s Raw. You can see some clips of the pyro below:

