WWE News: New Raw Intro Features Newly-Drafted Stars, DX vs. DIY Simulated in WWE 2K20

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Raw introduction has been updated with the new roster following the WWE Draft, which ended last week. WWE posted the new intro video, which you can see below:

– WWE also posted a new WWE 2K20 video, which simulates a match pitting Triple H and Shawn Michaels against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa:

