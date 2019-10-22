wrestling / News
WWE News: New Raw Intro Features Newly-Drafted Stars, DX vs. DIY Simulated in WWE 2K20
October 21, 2019 | Posted by
– The Raw introduction has been updated with the new roster following the WWE Draft, which ended last week. WWE posted the new intro video, which you can see below:
– WWE also posted a new WWE 2K20 video, which simulates a match pitting Triple H and Shawn Michaels against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa:
