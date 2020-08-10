wrestling / News

WWE News: New RAW Underground Merchandise Available, WWE Holding Best Summerslam Tournament, WWE Playlist Looks At All Of Randy Orton’s WWE Title Wins

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has revealed new merchandise for their RAW Underground segments, with new t-shirts priced at $27.99 each.

– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at all nine of Randy Orton’s previous WWE title wins.

– WWE is holding a fan-voted tournament of the best Summerslam event of all time.

