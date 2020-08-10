wrestling / News
WWE News: New RAW Underground Merchandise Available, WWE Holding Best Summerslam Tournament, WWE Playlist Looks At All Of Randy Orton’s WWE Title Wins
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed new merchandise for their RAW Underground segments, with new t-shirts priced at $27.99 each.
New Merch Alert! Be sure to get the new #RAWUnderground Tees right now at #WWEShop! #WWE pic.twitter.com/GkWUfdyB28
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 10, 2020
– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at all nine of Randy Orton’s previous WWE title wins.
– WWE is holding a fan-voted tournament of the best Summerslam event of all time.
🔢 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃 🔢
VOTE NOW in the first round of WWE Network's Greatest @SummerSlam of All Time tournament!! ⤵️
Cast your votes in the polls below… we'll provide a few key matchups from each to jog your memory. pic.twitter.com/ZzcHS1LC5m
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Calls Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot to Matt Hardy a ‘Happy Accident’
- WWE, AEW, Jerry Lawler & More Comment on Kamala’s Passing, #RIPKamala Trends on Twitter
- Big Show Discusses Who He Thinks Are Toughest Guys In Wrestling, Shares Story About What Undertaker Told Him About Working With Knee Injury
- Jim Cornette Discusses Fans Throwing A ‘Riot’ At WWE Little Rock Show After Shawn Michaels Refused To Wrestle, What Talent Thought of Michaels