– Following Raw, WWE Network will have “Ride Along” featuring Beth Phoenix, Natalya and Billy Gunn, X-Pac and Road Dogg.

– SmackDown has a live event tonight in Huntington, West Virginia tonight at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena featuring Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair and WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz advertised on top.

– Sheamus is advertised for a signing appearance tomorrow at the Crickett Wireless Store in Columbus.

– Tomorrow’s edition of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network features the following plot – “Mike, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera must take care of baby Monroe after a rowdy boys’ night.”

– NXT has a live event on May 3 in Melbourne, Florida at the Auditorium.

– Tickets for WWE’s Aug. 24 event in Santiago, Chile go on sale today.

– WWE will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Oct. 26.