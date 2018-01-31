 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Sheamus Workout Video, Bobby Roode Shares Pic With Ric Flair, Goldust Hypes Mixed Match Challenge

January 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sheamus

– Here is the latest Sheamus Celtic Warrior Workouts video, featuring a core & stability workout with combat coach Josh Rafferty…

– Bobby Roode posted the following picture with Ric Flair…

– It was announced on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge that Mandy Rose is Goldust’s new Mixed match Challenge partner, replacing the injured Alicia Fox. Goldust posted the following today…

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Goldust, Mixed Match Challenge, Ric Flair, Sheamus, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading