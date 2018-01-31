wrestling / News
WWE News: New Sheamus Workout Video, Bobby Roode Shares Pic With Ric Flair, Goldust Hypes Mixed Match Challenge
– Here is the latest Sheamus Celtic Warrior Workouts video, featuring a core & stability workout with combat coach Josh Rafferty…
– Bobby Roode posted the following picture with Ric Flair…
Learning from "The Man" @RicFlairNatrBoy #RoyalRumble #Wooooo #Glorious pic.twitter.com/9s4zVvrefH
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 31, 2018
– It was announced on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge that Mandy Rose is Goldust’s new Mixed match Challenge partner, replacing the injured Alicia Fox. Goldust posted the following today…
Hey @NaomiWWE and @WWEUsos Jimmy, a #ShatteredDreamsProduction is upon you two!!! Rear view this!⭐️💫🌟😂😂 #RoseGold @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/noQvb8TkSi
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 31, 2018