WWE News: New Smackdown Intro Video, FOX and WWE Comment on New Roster, Ali Comments on Being Added to Team Hogan

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Roster

– WWE has released a new intro to Smackdown featuring the new roster following the Draft. You can see the video below:

– In related news, FOX and WWE both posted to Twitter commenting on Smackdown’s post-Draft roster:

– Ali took to Twitter to comment on being added to Team Hogan for the five-on-five match at Crown Jewel. Ali along with Shorty G and Roman Reigns were added to the match on Smackdown, with Reigns serving as Team Captain. He posted:

