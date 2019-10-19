WWE News: New Smackdown Intro Video, FOX and WWE Comment on New Roster, Ali Comments on Being Added to Team Hogan

– WWE has released a new intro to Smackdown featuring the new roster following the Draft. You can see the video below:

– In related news, FOX and WWE both posted to Twitter commenting on Smackdown’s post-Draft roster:

Team Blue's looking pretty good, if we say so ourselves… #SmackDown 💙👌 pic.twitter.com/VxhJWJNJyS — WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019

– Ali took to Twitter to comment on being added to Team Hogan for the five-on-five match at Crown Jewel. Ali along with Shorty G and Roman Reigns were added to the match on Smackdown, with Reigns serving as Team Captain. He posted: