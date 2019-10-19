wrestling / News
WWE News: New Smackdown Intro Video, FOX and WWE Comment on New Roster, Ali Comments on Being Added to Team Hogan
– WWE has released a new intro to Smackdown featuring the new roster following the Draft. You can see the video below:
– In related news, FOX and WWE both posted to Twitter commenting on Smackdown’s post-Draft roster:
S-T-A-C-K-E-D. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kreH2Nk83g
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 19, 2019
Team Blue's looking pretty good, if we say so ourselves… #SmackDown 💙👌 pic.twitter.com/VxhJWJNJyS
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
– Ali took to Twitter to comment on being added to Team Hogan for the five-on-five match at Crown Jewel. Ali along with Shorty G and Roman Reigns were added to the match on Smackdown, with Reigns serving as Team Captain. He posted:
A real American…and Hulk Hogan. I’ve been added to Team Hogan on 10/31 at Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/nXaLO5zCjz
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019
