WWE News: New Teaser For Miz & Mrs., Lana Says She’ll Crush Canton, WWE Wishes Jeff Jarrett A Happy Birthday
July 14, 2018
– WWE has posted a new teaser for the upcoming reality series Miz & Mrs., which premieres on July 24. You can check out that new teaser below.
Sorry @mikethemiz, there's no 'we' in pregnant.
Get ready, #MizAndMrs premieres July 24 on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/zUAGZ7j7px
— Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) July 14, 2018
– In a new post, Lana promises to crush Canton tonight.
Going to #CRUSH #WWECanton !
Sunday #WWEPittsburgh
Monday #WWEReading
All on a #HappyLanaDay pic.twitter.com/ywypj6GWqA
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 14, 2018
– WWE wished Jeff Jarrett a happy 51st birthday.
Ain't he GREAT?!? Happy birthday to @WWE Hall of Famer, @RealJeffJarrett! pic.twitter.com/WWeI9L3Ikv
— WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2018