WWE News: New Teaser For Miz & Mrs., Lana Says She’ll Crush Canton, WWE Wishes Jeff Jarrett A Happy Birthday

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miz and Mrs. Miz & Mrs.

– WWE has posted a new teaser for the upcoming reality series Miz & Mrs., which premieres on July 24. You can check out that new teaser below.

– In a new post, Lana promises to crush Canton tonight.

– WWE wished Jeff Jarrett a happy 51st birthday.

