Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: New Teaser For Total Divas’ Return, Miz & Maryse Reveal Their Celebrity Hall Pass

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Total Divas

– WWE has posted a new teaser video for the return of Total Divas, which premieres its eighth season on September 19th on E! You can see the teaser below:

– The Miz & Maryse spoke with Page Six for the following video, in which they reveal their celebrity ‘hall pass’:

article topics :

Maryse, The Miz, Total Divas, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading