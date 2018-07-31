wrestling / News
WWE News: New Teaser For Total Divas’ Return, Miz & Maryse Reveal Their Celebrity Hall Pass
July 31, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new teaser video for the return of Total Divas, which premieres its eighth season on September 19th on E! You can see the teaser below:
– The Miz & Maryse spoke with Page Six for the following video, in which they reveal their celebrity ‘hall pass’:
WWE superstar couple @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin reveal their celebrity "hall pass" https://t.co/BnoGbl5dlI pic.twitter.com/uP01mEwBo9
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 31, 2018