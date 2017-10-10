WWE News: New Total Bellas Preview, Enzo Amore Praises His Aunt Who Survived Breast Cancer

My Aunt Ellen helped raise me. She was blessed enough to survive breast cancer and I am blessed enough to still see and speak to her. Not everyone is as fortunate, but those scares with life allow us as humans to appreciate how precious #Life truly is. Every day is a gift. And that’s why they call it present 🎁!! So open it from ear to ear swallow your pride and face your fears: but do it with a smile, 😁! A smile can change the world, but the world shouldn’t change your smile. Every breathe you take is the best breathe you ever took. Supporting Susan Certified G this month… & every other one: #UnleashYourWarrior #WWEhero @SusanGKomen @danawarrior

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:08am PDT