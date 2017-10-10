wrestling / News
WWE News: New Total Bellas Preview, Enzo Amore Praises His Aunt Who Survived Breast Cancer
– Here is another preview for tomorrow’s episode of Total Bellas…
– Enzo Amore posted the following on Instagram, praising his aunt who helped raise him, and who also survived breast cancer…
My Aunt Ellen helped raise me. She was blessed enough to survive breast cancer and I am blessed enough to still see and speak to her. Not everyone is as fortunate, but those scares with life allow us as humans to appreciate how precious #Life truly is. Every day is a gift. And that’s why they call it present 🎁!! So open it from ear to ear swallow your pride and face your fears: but do it with a smile, 😁! A smile can change the world, but the world shouldn’t change your smile. Every breathe you take is the best breathe you ever took. Supporting Susan Certified G this month… & every other one: #UnleashYourWarrior #WWEhero @SusanGKomen @danawarrior